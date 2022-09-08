MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) -- In week three, our WAND Matchup of the Week is featuring Mahomet-Seymour traveling to take on Mt. Zion.
The Bulldogs are 2-0 this season with solid wins over Morton and Effingham.
Mahomet-Seymour will be led by senior quarterback Wyatt Bohm who led the state last season with over 31 hundred passing yards.
This is a Bulldogs team that went 11-1 a year ago and are hungry for another Apollo Conference title. They know in order to do that, they'll need to beat Mt. Zion on Friday night.
