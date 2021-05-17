MAHOMET, IL. (WAND-TV) -- For 35 years, a high-jump record of 6 feet 8 inches stood at Monticello High School track and field events.
A little under two weeks later, and Mahomet-Seymour high-jumper CJ Shoaf now holds the record with a jump of 6 feet 10 inches.
Yet, the high-jumper isn't satisfied with one broken record. He wants to break more records and keep on jumping all the way into states, and then at Illinois where he committed to join the track and field team.
