CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- A trip to a Sectional Championship matchup with Glenwood was on the line as defending 3A champion Springfield High met up with Mahomet-Seymour.
The Bulldogs took control early and thanks to Purdue commit Blake Wolters on the mound, Mahomet-Seymour never looked back.
The Bulldogs defeat the Senators 6-1 and will play Glenwood at 11am on Saturday.
