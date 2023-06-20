MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) - It is official. Mahomet-Seymour pitcher Blake Wolters is an All-American.
The ABCA/Rawlings High School All-America teams were released on Tuesday. Wolters was named to the third-team.
Wolters was already named Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year. He is projected to be an early round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.