MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) - The Dawgs are ready to run it back.
Mahomet-Seymour softball is getting back into the swing of softball season. The Bulldogs took fourth place in 3A last season. It was the best finish in program history.
This season the Bulldogs have a younger squad. The team has a new ace since Karley Yergler graduated. This year junior pitcher Ava Henderson will lead the charge on the mound.
And even with a lot of new faces, the goal remains the same for the Bulldogs; to make it to state.
