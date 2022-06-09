MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) -- The Mahomet-Seymour softball team is doing something for the first time in program history.
The Bulldogs are gearing up for a state semifinal matchup.
Mahomet-Seymour is scheduled to play St. Ignatius at 12:30 PM on Friday.
Today, the team packed their school bus and left the high school with parents, siblings and friends sending them off.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.