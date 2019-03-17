For the sixth year in a row the Illini aren't going dancing, but there are several central Illinois connections to keep an eye on during the NCAA Tournament.
Former MacArthur General Armon Brummett and the fifteen-seed Bradley Braves are headed to Des Moines where they'll face two-seed Michigan State in the first round.
Normal West alum Francis Okoro is also getting a taste of the tournament in his first year at Oregon. His Ducks earned a 12-seed after upsetting Washington in the PAC-12 Championship Saturday. Oregon takes on five-seed Wisconsin in San Jose.
Former Champaign Central Maroon Jordan Caroline and Nevada will have to get past 10-seed Florida, and likely 2-seed Michigan if they want to get back to the Sweet 16 for the second year in a row.
