The Illini will take on Purdue tomorrow in their home opener at Memorial Stadium.
The Boilermakers are 1-0 so far this season and present some big time problems with their wide receivers.
Rondale Moore may not only be the best wide receiver in the Big Ten but he might be the best player period. He didn't play against Iowa but could see the field against the Illini.
David Bell is also a big time threat on the outside. In Purdue's 24-20 win against the Hawkeyes, Bell caught 13 passes for 121 yards and had three touchdowns.
The key to success for Illinois, is to slow down these two explosive wide outs and have their offense step up on the other side of the ball.
