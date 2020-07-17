It's been a tough few months for Illini athletics but there is some hope on the horizon.
University of Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman had a Zoom call with media members addressing fall sports and had specific guidelines for games held at Memorial Stadium.
Some of the main takeaways were 20% seating capacity inside Memorial Stadium, tailgating would be prohibited and there would be two row gaps and four seat splits between groups.
We chatted with our Illini expert Mark Tupper to see what he thought of what Whitman had to say.
