MAROA, Ill. (WAND) -- All-State quarterback Ian Benner is on the move.
On Friday the decorated signal caller announced that he'll be joining Glenwood for his senior year of football and baseball. Benner led Maroa-Forsyth to consecutive state championship games and started at cornerback as a freshman on another state title game squad.
The 6-foot-3 righty threw for more than 2,000 yards on just 232 passes to go with 24 touchdowns through the air in his junior season. He also racked up more than 900 yards on the ground.