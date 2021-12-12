MAROA, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Maroa-Forsyth junior Symon McReynolds has always done three extracurricular activities. However, this is the first full year he's doing all three of these activities without his mother on the sidelines cheering him on.
Now, everything he does, from the track, to the gridiron, and even in the band room, is done to honor his biggest supporter.
The simple message of "get after it" guides McReynolds in everything he does, and it will do so when he joins the Marines after school.
