FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) -- The Maroa-Forsyth baseball team stayed unbeaten this afternoon.
The Trojans defeated Pontiac 7-6 in eight innings.
Maroa-Forsyth is now 15-0 this season.
With this win, Coach Sean Martin tallied his 400th career victory.
