FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) -- The three seniors on the Maroa-Forsyth baseball team want to leave a lasting legacy.
So far this season, the Trojans are doing exactly that.
Maroa-Forsyth edged out Auburn after Evan Foster struck out 12 batters and are now 20-0 this season.
The team doesn't want to think about their record though, the Trojans want to take things one day at a time and continue to improve.
