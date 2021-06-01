MAROA, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The Maroa-Forsyth boy's track and field team has been dominating competition left and right over recent weeks.
Yet the team is still finding areas to improve in as further tournaments approach.
Star runners Ben Gilbert and Brock Richards are just two of the runners on the team who are expected to have big tournaments in the next few weeks.
The WAND Sports team will have coverage of these tournaments as they happen.
