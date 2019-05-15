FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) -- Forsyth Park has been a loud place to be this season, and not just because of the foot-stomping country music blasting from the speakers.
The real eardrum-tester is the sound of Tre Corley and Co. pummeling baseballs.
[VIDEO: MAROA-FORSYTH PREPARES FOR PLAYOFF PUSH]
The team's senior first baseman and No. 3 hitter is batting a ridiculous .453 this season to go with 32 RBI and 8 doubles in 17 games. He recently switched his commitment to Millikin after his original choice Lindenwood-Belleville announced it would be consolidating with the school's Missouri campus.
There are more than a half dozen other impact players that have helped Maroa-Forsyth to its 11-game winning streak and 15-2 overall record. In fact, other than a one-run loss to 2A power Williamsville, the Trojans haven't lost a game by multiple runs since back on a chilly March 18 afternoon when the grass was still cement-colored.
Senior leaders like IF Ty Martin, OF Hayden Mitchell, IF/OF Brock Evans and pitcher Aaron Agee join a crop of juniors that includes the other half of the starting duo Ian Benner and others.