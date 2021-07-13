MAROA, Ill. (WAND-TV) -- Just a month and some change after high school track championships ended in the state of Illinois, and Maroa-Forsyth football got back to work in an effort to prepare for the upcoming football season.
With a team full of fresh faces, Trojans Head Coach Josh Jostes tells WAND Sports he's excited for a sense of normalcy to return to the gridiron as his players work toward earning spots as starters on this talent-filled team.
