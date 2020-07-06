MAROA, Ill. (WAND) -- On Friday, the IHSA announced their "Phase 4 Return To Play Guidelines" and today, local schools were out practicing.
Maroa-Forsyth hit Walter Boyd Field and went to work.
The biggest differences include having 50 individuals practicing together and allowing the teams to use actual footballs.
For a full list of the guidelines, click here.
