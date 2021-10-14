MAROA, Ill. (WAND) -- In their last 21 games at home, Maroa-Forsyth has posted a 20-1 record.
The Trojans will look to defend the Boyd tomorrow against Athens.
Maroa-Forsyth is 6-1 this season and are averaging over 52 points per game.
Athens presents several challenges for Josh Jostes' squad by being physical up front and wanting to pound the football.
Maroa-Forsyth understands how important this game is, not only for their regular season, but for getting ready for the postseason.
