MAROA, IL. (WAND-TV) -- After an off-season spent anxiously waiting for August 9th, the moment came when teams in Illinois were able to finally practice again in preparation for the coming season.
For one of those teams, that moment when they hit the gridiron again was Monday morning at 12:01 AM. That team was Maroa-Forsyth, a team that isn't returning a lot of size, but is surely returning a lot of speed.
For more than a hour under the bright stadium lights, players on the team gathered with coaches to practice and run tests on their athletic abilities.
