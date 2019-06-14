DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)-- Maroa-Forsyth's Ian Benner is having one busy summer.
The rising senior stars in both baseball and football. After making headlines with his athleticism at "The Opening" football combine in St. Louis, he hopes to get even better over the summer through hard work. Benner plays quarterback for Maroa-Forsyth where he racked up than 3,000 all-purpose yards and 33 touchdowns this past season as a junior. He also plays multiple positions for his club baseball team, the Chatham Nationals.
Benner says this summer will be used to go to as many sports camps as possible and gain knowledge. The senior hopes to use the skills he gains this summer to lead the Trojans to a championship this fall after coming in second the last three years.