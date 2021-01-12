MAROA, Ill. (WAND) -- IHSA athletics remain paused for the time being and high school athletes are making another push to play.
Today, Maroa-Forsyth student athletes gather to start #HearOurVoiceIllinois.
It's a movement to try and get their sports back.
The Trojan student athletes are asking others around the state of Illinois to join them by posting videos on social media platforms with the #HearOurVoiceIllinois.
