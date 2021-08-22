MAROA, IL. (WAND-TV) -- After having studs on the team in Wade Jostes and Ben Gilbert last year, the 2021 Maroa-Forsyth Trojans will be tasked with building up different position groups' confidence and skills.
One such group is the quarterback group where the players are a little younger than years' past.
One thing Coach Josh Jostes is sure of though is that the team can rise to the occasion and succeed in this year's campaign thanks to their speed and determination.
