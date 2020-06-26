MAROA, Ill. (WAND) -- Recruiting during the pandemic has been quite different for high school athletes.
But it didn't phase Maroa-Forsyth's Kate Aupperle.
The soon to be senior setter for the Trojans committed to play volleyball earlier this month at St. Louis University.
Aupperle has actually never visited the campus but she was given a virtual tour.
What's remarkable is that Trojan Head Coach Mallory White says that the Billikens weren't even looking for a setter for this year's recruiting class but that Aupperle caught their eye.
