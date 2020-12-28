MAROA, Ill. (WAND) -- A Friday Frenzy legend is heading to the next level.
Maroa-Forsyth's Wade Jostes commits to St. Ambrose University.
He'll be playing quarterback for the Fighting Bees.
Jostes told me his plan is to get his degree in Secondary Education in order to be a high school history teacher and coach.
Maroa-Forsyth teammate Johnny Luttrell will also be going to St. Ambrose to play football as well.
