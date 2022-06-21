NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) -- Illinois State has a new five-game agreement with Marquee Sports Network.
They'll have rights to five of six home games that the Redbirds will be playing this year.
The opponents include, Valparaiso, Eastern Illinois, Southern Illinois, Youngstown State and Western Illinois.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.