SPRINGFIELD, IL. (WAND-TV) -- After putting up 94 points in their last matchup against Rock Island in the first round of the IHSA playoffs, the Springfield Senators are preparing for their next matchup against No. 1 seeded Lemont.
Between seniors Tyree Coleman and Rashad Rochelle, the Senators have an offense that would make any opposing defense worry. However, for the Senators to succeed on Friday, they are going to also need big plays made by their defense.
Head Coach Roy Gully, who is in his last season as head coach of the Senators, believes this matchup could go either way in terms of scoring.
For more on this matchup, tune into Friday's news at five and six for live previews of the game from the WAND Sports team.
