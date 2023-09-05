DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - On Friday, the rivalry between St. Teresa and Central A&M will be renewed.
In what used to be a conference game, is now a non-conference match-up because the Bulldogs are now independent.
With being independent, St. Teresa's schedule is looking a little different. The Bulldogs started their season off with road games against Linton Stockton and Althoff Catholic. Both were double-digit losses. But with Central A&M now on the docket, St. Teresa is ready to face a familiar foe.
