MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) -- Mattoon is going dancing.
When No. 13 seed Saint Louis takes the court against No. 4 seed Virginia Tech in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night in San Jose, they'll do it with Coles County native Jack Raboin in uniform.
The 6-foot-6 guard and 2015 graduate of Mattoon High is one of the many local connections the 217 area code has in the NCAA Tournament field.
Raboin graduated from Mattoon High in 2015, then played at Lake Land College in Mattoon before joining Saint Louis. He is a walk-on for the Billikens and was featured in this FOX Sports video when he hit a 3-pointer against Appalachian State in December.
Saint Louis and Virginia Tech are scheduled for a 8:57 p.m. tipoff on Friday. You can watch on truTV and by streaming online.