MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) - When you think of Central A&M Football, you think of a hard-nosed defensive team.
Last season, the Raiders held their opponents to one score or less six times.
And expect that to continue this season because the Raiders have a ton of experience across the board.
"Definitely loaded with seniors," said senior wide receiver Carter Thomas. "We've got a big senior class and we've got a lot of younger guys that step up too."
Head Coach Brent Weakly has been manning the Raiders since 2015. He said that these seniors hold themselves accountable.
"These kids have their own expectations," said Weakly. "They want to live up to the expectations that they set out."
Weakly has watched this senior group grow since they first stepped foot on the field. But after three years of facing adversity and tragedy, Weakly is happy to see these seniors have a normal summer and focus on just playing football.
"This is the first time this group of seniors haven't had a messed up summer," said Weakly. "Covid when they were freshman, a teammate passed away two years ago, two teammates passed away last year. This is the first summer to have the opportunity to know and understand what it's like to be a high school football player. These guys are more mature they've dealt with more than anybody deserves to deal with at this age."
