Shelbyville, Ill. (WAND) -- A brand new era of Shelbyville Ram basketball begins this summer as new head coach Matt Colston takes over the program.
Colston comes to the CIC from Hoopeston where he helped lead a renaissance to the tune of a 101-72 record in six years as head coach, plus this past season as athletic director.
The Illini Bluffs graduate takes over for Bob Herdes, whose most recent stint at Shelbyville was a 60-24 three-year run.
The Rams have a tall order at hand: replace Illinois State recruit Malcolm Miller. Taking the reigns are juniors Kade Kull (12.8 points per game) and Brayden Nichols (10.0 ppg).