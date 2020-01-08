DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- WAND Sports is spotlighting a different aspect of the Decatur Blaze hockey team each week leading up to a homestand.
In Episode 4 of "Meet the Blaze", Mark Pearson takes us inside the secret "dojo" created by Zac Pearson, the owner/GM/coach/founder of the Blaze who started the franchise six years ago.
From exercise equipment to game film to lockers, the team headquarters has everything the team needs to succeed.
The Blaze welcomes the Detroit Fighting Irish to the Decatur Civic Center this weekend for a 5 p.m. Friday game, a 7:30 p.m. Saturday game and a Sunday matinee at 12:00 p.m.
Entering the weekend, Coach Pearson's squad is in second place in the Mid West East division of the USPHL with a 15-13-2 record.