DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- WAND Sports is spotlighting a different aspect of the Decatur Blaze hockey team each week leading up to a homestand.
In Episode 5 of "Meet the Blaze", Mark Pearson introduces us to captain TJ Dougan, who has 22 goals and 44 assists this season - nearly two point per game.
Dougan, a South Elgin, Ill. native, holds three NCAA offers and head coach Zac Pearson says that he has about 10 other schools showing interest.
The Blaze welcomes the Detroit area-based Metro Jets to the Decatur Civic Center this weekend for a 5 p.m. Friday game and a 7:30 p.m. Saturday game. There will not be a Sunday matinee.
Entering the weekend, Coach Pearson's squad is in second place in the Mid West East division of the USPHL with a 19-15-2 record.