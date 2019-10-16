DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Decatur Blaze is preparing for its first homestand of the season, and WAND is introducing the juniors hockey team to the community through a new series called "Meet the Blaze".
Every Wednesday before the team's weekend homestand, WAND will be spotlighting a different aspect of the players' experience, from living with host families to taking online classes to the on-ice product itself.
The team opens its home schedule this coming Friday (5 p.m.), Saturday (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday (12:15 p.m.) against the Fort Wayne Spacemen. All home games are played at the Decatur Civic Center.
For a chance to win tickets to this homestand, enter the WAND Decatur Blaze Sweepstakes.