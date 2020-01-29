DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- WAND Sports is spotlighting a different aspect of the Decatur Blaze hockey team each week leading up to a homestand.
In Episode 6 of "Meet the Blaze", Mark Pearson introduces us to the unsung heroes of the rink, the goalies.
From yoga to the reason they decided to become a goalie, we go behind the scenes into the secret life of the craft.
The Blaze welcomes the Northwest Indiana-based Midwest Blackbirds to the Decatur Civic Center this weekend for a 5 p.m. Friday game and a 7:30 p.m. Saturday game. There will not be a Sunday matinee.
Entering the weekend, Coach Pearson's squad is in second place in the Mid West East division of the USPHL with a 21-15-2 record.