DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- WAND Sports is spotlighting a different aspect of the Decatur Blaze hockey team each week leading up to a homestand.
In Episode 3 of "Meet the Blaze", Mark Pearson introduces us to Zac Pearson, the owner/GM/coach/founder of the Decatur Blaze who started the franchise six years ago.
In it, Pearson and Pearson discuss the coach's international travels and trips to 47 of 50 U.S. states!
The Blaze welcomes the Motor City Hockey Club to the Decatur Civic Center this weekend for a 5 p.m. Friday game, a 7:30 p.m. Saturday game and a Sunday matinee at 12:15 p.m.
Entering the weekend, Coach Pearson's squad is in third place in the Mid West East division of the USPHL with a 9-11-1 record.