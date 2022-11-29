Members of the Illini football team named to All-Big Ten teams

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini football team had several members earn conference recognition.
Here's a full list of which individuals earned All-Big Ten honors.
DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS
- DB Devon Witherspoon, 2022 Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year, All-Big Ten First Team (media and coaches)
- DL Jer'Zhan Newton, All-Big Ten First Team (media and coaches)
- DB Sydney Brown, All-Big Ten First Team (coaches), All-Big Ten Second Team (media)
- DB Jartavius Martin, All-Big Ten Second Team (media), All-Big Ten Third Team (coaches)
- DL Keith Randolph Jr., All-Big Ten Third Team (media and coaches)
- LB Tarique Barnes, All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (media and coaches)
- LB Isaac Darkangelo, All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (media and coaches)
- DL Seth Coleman, All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (media)
- DB Kendall Smith, All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (media)
- DL Gabe Jacas, All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (media)
- K Caleb Griffin, All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (coaches)
