DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Decatur Athletic Hall of Fame added 12 members on Friday night.
There were 10 players, one coach and one team inducted during halftime of the Eisenhower vs. MacArthur game.
Players include Michael Phillips, Latoya Johnson, Richard Floyd, Stephanie (Spurlock) Fitzpatrick, Crystal Zeigler, Jeff Roth, David Bond, Perry Hines, George Smith and Adam Hodges.
Former Eisenhower track and cross country coach Greg Collingwood was also inducted as well as the 1985 MacArthur football team.