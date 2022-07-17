SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- The Memorial Health Championship wrapped up on Sunday.
Paul Haley II wins after shooting 27 under, which ties the tournament record.
With the win, Haley II earns his PGA Tour Card.
Luke Gannon, a Mahomet residentand a former Saluki, shot four under on the day and finished at -7 for the tournament which tied for 75th.
Michael Feagles, a former Illini, shot three under on the day and finished at -12 for the tournament which tied for 57th.
