SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- The weather cooperated for the final round of the Memorial Health Championship.
But one golfer separated from the pack.
Taylor Moore finished the tournament 27 under and won by three strokes over second place finisher Erik Barnes.
Former Illini golfer Nick Hardy shot one under on the day, 12 under for the tournament and finished tied for 49th.
