SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- The first round of the Memorial Health Championship started this morning.
156 golfers teed up at Panther Creek Country Club.
Some players finished, others did not.
The tournament was suspended due to the weather and is scheduled to resume at 8 a.m. tomorrow morning.
Here is a look at our local leaderboard.
The leader currently sits at -7.
T10. Nick Hardy (-5)
T39. Scott Langley (-3 through 10)
T57. Brian Campbell (-2)
T152. Luke Guthrie (+3)
T155. Shane Smith (+5 through 8)
