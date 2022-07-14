SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- The Memorial Health Championship is underway in Springfield.
Three golfers in this year's field have local ties to central Illinois.
Michael Feagles is a former Illini golfer. He finished the day at two under par.
David Perkins is a former Illinois State golfer. He finished Round One at one under par.
Lastly, Luke Gannon is a former SIU golfer and resident of Mahomet. He wrapped up his opening round at three under.
