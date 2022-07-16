SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- The Memorial Health Championship rolled into Day Three and Saturday brought perfect weather!
Two golfers with local ties made the cut, Luke Gannon and Michael Feagles.
Gannon, a Mahomet residentand a former Saluki, shot two over on the day and is now -3 for the tournament.
Feagles, a former Illini, shot four under today and is now -9 for the tournament.
The leaders after three rounds are tied at -21 for the tournament. Three more golfers are tied at -20.
