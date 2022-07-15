SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- The Memorial Health Championship dealt with some rain but all of round two finished up on Friday.
Three golfers with ties to our area hit the links, with two of them making the cut.
Mahomet resident and former SIU golfer, Luke Gannon, shot two under on the day and is advancing to Saturday. He sits at five under on the tournament.
Former Illini Michael Feagles shot three under on the day and is now five under on the tournament. He also advances to the weekend.
Former Illinois State golfer David Perkins shot his second one under round but two under for the tournament didn't make the cut.
