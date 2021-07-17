SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- The third round ended up being a historic one out at Panther Creek Country Club.
The course record was broken!
That's right! Taylor Moore shot a 60 which is 11 under during his third round. That's the best round ever played at this course.
Moore sits tied at first at 21 under par for the tournament with Erik Barnes.
The lone central Illinois connection still remaining is Nick Hardy. The former Illini shot a 67 for his third round and currently is 12 under for the tournament.
