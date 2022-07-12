SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- The Memorial Health Championship returns to Springfield this week.
It will feature the best field in tournament history.
48 of the top 50 golfers on the current points list will be competing in the capital city.
Ground tickets to watch are free, courtesy of Visit Springfield.
The tournament starts on Thursday at the Panther Creek Country Club.
