MACON, Ill. (WAND-TV) -- The Meridian Hawks are like many other high school basketball teams getting ready for a 2021 season that they weren't sure was coming.
Now that it is, the Hawks are focusing on two things; Family and defense.
The team will find out more about their season tomorrow when the IHSA meets to discuss the plans for the 2021 season.
