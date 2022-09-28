MACON, Ill. (WAND) -- The WAND Matchup of the Week will feature two CIC teams.
Meridian will be hosting undefeated Shelbyville on Friday night.
We'll focus on the home team today, the Hawks.
Meridian is in their first season under new head coach Kyle Sparks and they enter this matchup with a 1-4 record.
On the flip side, the Rams head to Macon with a 5-0 record.
The Hawks won last year's game by seven and understand the challenge ahead of them.
They know this week of preparation is key if they want to have success again.
