BIARRITZ, France (WAND) -- Boody, Illinois native Lauren Doyle has a new career high point: leading Team USA to the world's most prestigious rugby championship other than the Olympics.
The Meridian High and Eastern Illinois graduate helped the No. 2-seeded Eagles to a 26-10 win over No. 1 seed New Zealand in the HSBC World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series.
[VIDEO: MERIDIAN'S LAUREN DOYLE LEADS TEAM USA TO NEW HEIGHTS]
By finishing in the top four, Doyle and Co. qualified for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Winning the title outright was a new high for the program -- Team USA had never finished better than fourth.