MACON, IL. (WAND) -- One of the worst things that can happen to an athlete is suffering a season-ending injury.
But how do you overcome the adversity of making it back to the field. Meridian Softball pitcher and outfielder Abbi Hackert found a way to not just make it back, but to make it back better than she was before.
The Hawks are 13-3 this year, 6-1 in conference play and are currently riding a five-game winning streak. With those numbers in play, Hackert believes she can reach her many goals by the end of the season.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.