MACON, Ill. (WAND) -- The Meridian boys basketball team did something for the first time in school history this season.
The Hawks went 7-0 in conference play and won their first CIC title.
The scary part is that there are no seniors on this Meridian team, which means they will be a dangerous team next season.
Junior Graham Meisenhelter also went over 1,000 career points this season.
